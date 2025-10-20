San Diego County seeks info on puppy brought to Bonita Shelter with 'severe neck injury'

BONITA, Calif. (CNS) - A 10-month-old puppy was brought into the county's Bonita animal shelter with a "severe neck injury" caused by a tight collar and county officials asked for the public's help identifying the dog's owner.

The male shepherd, which was brought into the shelter on Oct. 13 as a stray, was wearing a chain collar around its neck that had not been loosened as the dog grew older and had become embedded in his skin, according to the county.

Veterinary staff had to surgically remove the chain before treating the dog's injuries and said he will have to undergo additional surgery in order to help the wound fully heal.

Though the puppy was microchipped, the county's Department of Animal Services has not been able to trace it to a registered owner.

But Animal Services Director Vaughn Maurice says the puppy is recovering and doing well.

"Once he's fully healed, he'll be neutered, vaccinated, and ready to find a loving home," Maurice said. "Despite everything he's endured, the puppy remains cheerful and full of life -- wagging his tail at anyone who stops by to say hello."

Anyone who recognizes the dog and might have information regarding his owner was asked to contact San Diego County Animal Services at 619-236-2341. Callers may remain anonymous.

