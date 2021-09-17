San Diego County schools warn of viral vandalism challenge

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A new trend on social media is now happening here in San Diego County, and local school officials are trying to put a stop to it before it really takes off.

In the so-called "devious lick" challenge, teens are urged to destroy school property and then post it on TikTok.

The trend has to do with vandalizing school bathrooms, but in some instances across the country, students have reportedly stolen laptops, microscopes and other school property.

Eastlake High School's principal sent a letter to parents Thursday evening saying the vandalism has been going on for about two weeks. The damage includes broken soap dispensers, bathroom doors torn down, and tampering with the bathroom plumbing system.

Other schools like Eastlake Middle, Bonita Vista High and districts like San Dieguito and Poway have also notified parents of the trend.

The letter asks parents to speak their children and remind them the trend is criminal behavior.

The county superintendent of schools also sent a letter of his own to all districts.

The original TikTok video has over 11 million views. The social media app has now removed the content from their platform, hoping the teens will stop the vandalism.