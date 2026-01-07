San Diego County releases top 10 baby names of 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Clerk’s Office announced Wednesday the top 10 baby names of 2025 for boys and girls.

The top 10 baby girl names in San Diego County for 2025 included:



Emma Sophia Mia Olivia Isabella Camila Charlotte Amelia Sofia Valentina

And the top 10 boy names in San Diego County for 2025 included:



Noah Santiago Liam Mateo Sebastian Luca Julian Oliver Theodore Elias

According to the county, the popularity of names like Santiago, Mateo, Camila and Sofia reflects San Diego's strong multicultural and Latino roots. Meanwhile, names like Elias, Isabella, Sebastian, and Noah reflect the popularity of biblical and Disney-inspired names.

“As your elected County Assessor/ Recorder/ County Clerk, I’m honored to be the record holder of San Diegans life’s most important moments, with each birth record telling a story, and these baby names reflecting the families, cultures, and traditions that make San Diego County such a special place to live,” said Jordan Z. Marks, Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk. “From timeless classics to names inspired by heritage and global influence, these trends offer a unique snapshot of our community.”

The San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s Office says both lists were based on birth records filed throughout San Diego County.