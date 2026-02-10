San Diego County releases homelessness data dashboard

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County leaders Tuesday announced a new way for residents to track the region's progress on homelessness, launching interactive dashboards with real-time data and milestones on the crisis.

The data available on the county's Office of Homeless Solutions website showcase progress on multiple service programs, as well as a tool tracking outcomes for people served by county outreach teams in unincorporated areas.

"These new dashboards are giving county residents a clearer view into the progress we're making on our strategies to impact homelessness regionally," said Dijana Beck, director of the County Office of Homeless Solutions. "By sharing this data openly, we're not only demonstrating progress but also inviting collaboration to strengthen solutions for our most vulnerable residents."

Key features include monthly updates on program performance and data on number of people served.

View the dashboard at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sdhcd/OHS.html.

Since 2017, San Diego County has invested more than $334 million into affordable housing, leading to more than 3,300 homes, with 2,700 more in development and added 527 permanent supportive housing units, officials said.

Last month, more than 1,700 San Diegans took part in the annual Point- in-Time Count, a one-day snapshot of the region's homeless population. The results will not be made public until this summer.

Last year, the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Diego County dropped by 7%, and dropped by about 14% in the city of San Diego, according to the data. The volunteers found no fewer than 9,905 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county, down from 10,605 in 2024. Last year's data showed 5,714 unsheltered San Diegans and 4,191 individuals in shelters and transitional housing.

The information collected is used to apply for federal and state funding to help people experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.