San Diego County Regional Airport Authority receives $15.3M federal grant for home sound insulation program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Federal Aviation Administration Tuesday awarded the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority $15.3 million for its Quieter Home Program to provide sound insulation for around 400 homes in the airport's flight path.

The funding comes from the FAA's Airport Improvement Program centered on infrastructure projects.

"We are grateful to receive this funding for our Quieter Home Program," said Atif Saeed, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "We appreciate the unwavering support from Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, Congressman Scott Peters, and the entire San Diego congressional delegation. This funding will help us work with our neighboring communities and provide sound insulation treatment to reduce noise inside eligible homes located around the airport."

San Diego International Airport's grant is one of 232 awarded to U.S. airports through the AIP.

"San Diego International Airport is a vital economic engine for the region, and the communities surrounding it should not have to choose between a thriving airport and a good quality of life," said Sen. Alex Padilla, D- California. "That's why I'm proud to have helped secure this $15.3 million federal investment to make homes quieter for hundreds of San Diego families. This funding will help ensure that families living near the airport can enjoy greater peace and quiet in their own homes while San Diego airport continues to grow and thrive."

SAN's Quieter Home Program has been retrofitting eligible homes -- determined by the FAA -- since 2001. To date it has completed retrofitting of 6,238 homes.

"One of my most important jobs in Congress is to bring home resources to solve problems," said Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego. "This funding is great news for an additional 400 households near the airport. San Diegans who live in Point Loma, Little Italy and nearby neighborhoods will soon enjoy quieter, more peaceful homes and improved ventilation to support a healthier environment."

Eligible homes include those located within the FAA's 65 decibels levels or greater contour map area around SAN that have average interior noise levels of 45 decibels or greater with windows closed, according to the airport authority.

Communities in San Diego with eligible residences around the airport include Loma Portal, Ocean Beach, Bankers Hill, Middletown, Golden Hill and South Park.

According to the airport authority, the Quieter Home Program works with residents through a multi-step process to evaluate retrofitting measures and install sound-attenuated products. These homes can be retrofitted with noise-mitigating exterior doors and windows, ventilation systems such as air conditioning units, and other items including weather stripping and caulking around openings to reduce noise levels.

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