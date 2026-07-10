San Diego County Regional Airport Authority honors 4 airlines for 'flying quiet' over past year

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Thursday announced the winners of the 2025 Fly Quiet Awards, a way to congratulate the airlines for their efforts to reduce noise during arrivals and departures at San Diego International Airport.

SAN staff reviewed 27 carriers and more than 210,000 operations.

Four airlines were recognized for their efforts last year:



United Airlines received the highest Fly Quiet Score in the large domestic carrier category "due to its use of quieter Airbus A321neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft." United also received the best Fleet Quality score in the large domestic category and was the top performer in curfew compliance in their category



Breeze Airways won in the small domestic carrier category "by operating quieter Airbus A220 aircraft in and out of SAN." Breeze also received the highest Fleet Quality score in the small domestic category and maintained "strong noise and curfew performance" throughout 2025



DHL Express USA won the air cargo carrier category with "strong noise performance and zero curfew violations." Its 2025 SAN operations were supported by a quieter Boeing 767 cargo fleet



Lufthansa won the international carrier category. The airline operates the newer and quieter Airbus A350-900 aircraft at SAN and had "no nighttime departures or curfew violations" in 2025

The Fly Quiet Program was established in 2017 by the airport authority and Airport Noise Advisory Committee. The flight path in and out of San Diego International is directly over residential neighborhoods.

The program uses a scoring system based on "specific scientific metrics that measure how quietly they operate, such as the types of aircraft they use, how loud those aircraft are and their adherence to SAN's curfew which prohibits departures between 11:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.," the airport authority statement reads.

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