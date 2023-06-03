San Diego County recognizes Gun Violence Awareness Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s been almost 10 years since the deadly shooting in Isla Vista, near Santa Barbara.

On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, a San Diego woman is sharing how that day impacted her life forever as organizations nationwide push for gun law reform.

The county administration building was also lit in orange Friday night to honor all of the victims of gun violence.

Victoria Koenitzer was a college junior when a gunman went on a shooting spree in Isla Vista, shooting and killing three and stabbing four.

Two of her sorority sisters died in the shooting. Koenitzer turned her tragedy into action.

"I think the best way to honor my friends is to advocate for them and to honor them through action," says Koenitzer, now a lawyer.

She advocates for gun law changes in hopes of preventing other tragedies.

On Thursday, San Diego County issued a proclamation declaring Friday Gun Violence Awareness Day, a day recognized nationwide.

Koenitzer says she thinks of her friends daily and hopes the work she’s doing honors their lives so others don’t have to live what she experienced.

Saturday morning, there is a Wear Orange Rally in Encinitas at 10 a.m. at the Cardiff Cook.

