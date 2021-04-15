San Diego County puts nearly 300 properties back up for auction

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is giving interested bidders a second chance at hundreds of properties offered through the county's online auction.

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister has opened bidder registration to reoffer 279 properties for auction. The properties were left over from the TTC's initial auction in March, in which 231 parcels were purchased for a total of $1.3 million.

Bidders must register by May 6 to participate. Anyone interested can sign up online here and must submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a non-refundable $35 processing fee.

The online auction will take place from May 14 to 19, and includes 265 timeshares, 1 improved home, and 13 unimproved land properties. To learn more about the properties, click here.

"We don’t want anyone to miss this opportunity to buy property, especially timeshares that all start at $100. It’s an easy way to own a slice of beautiful San Diego County," said McAllister. "During our March auction, we saw buyers from across the nation including California, Nevada, New York, Texas, Washington and other states."

Owners of the auctioned properties can avoid the parcel going up for auction by paying all taxes and fees owed by 5 p.m. on May 13.