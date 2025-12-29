San Diego County public transit will be free on New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will have a safe way of getting home after New Year's Eve festivities. The San Diego Metropolitan System and the North County Transit - San Diego Railroad announced Monday that it will offer free rides.

The transit agencies announced Monday, the free rides will start on Dec. 31 after 6 p.m. on all MTS buses and Trolley lines, and NCTD’s COASTER, SPRINTER, BREEZE fixed-route services, LIFT and NCTD+ on-demand services.

Additionally, there will be a late-night service, and MTS will operate additional late-night Trolley trips departing Downtown San Diego, while NCTD will provide extended COASTER service.

Here's the full list of extra New Year's Eve Trolley, COASTER and SPRINTER service:

Green Line Trolley



Service will run every 30 minutes after 10 p.m.

The last train departing Downtown San Diego to El Cajon departs at 2:06 a.m. (Jan. 1)



UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley



Service will run south to San Ysidro every 30 minutes after 12:25 a.m. (Jan. 1)

The last train departing Downtown San Diego to San Ysidro departs at 2:37 a.m. (Jan. 1)

Service will run north to UTC every 30 minutes after 10:49 p.m.

The last train departing Downtown San Diego to UTC departs at 2:19 a.m. (Jan. 1)



Orange Line Trolley



Service will run every 30 minutes after 7:56 p.m.

The last train departing Downtown San Diego to El Cajon departs at 2:26 a.m.



Copper Line Trolley



Service will run every 30 minutes after 11:10 p.m.

The last train to El Cajon departs Santee at 2:57 a.m. The last train to Santee departs El Cajon at 3:10 a.m.



Extra NCTD COASTER Service to and from Downtown San Diego



Extra southbound train to depart Oceanside Transit Center at 10:36 p.m.

Last northbound train to depart Santa Fe Depot at 1:20 a.m.

Extra NCTD SPRINTER Service between Oceanside and Escondido



Extra trips departing Oceanside Transit Center at 12:33 a.m., 1:33 a.m., and 2:33 a.m.

Extra trips departing Escondido Transit Center at 11:33 p.m., 12:33 a.m., and 1:33 a.m.

"We want everyone to enjoy the moment and also get home safely,” said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember, District 3. “The best decision people can make on New Year's Eve is choosing transit and letting someone else do the driving.”

According to the press release, public transit riders should plan for a reduced Sunday service schedule on Thursday, January 1.