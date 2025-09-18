Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego County prison inmate being investigated in cellmate's death

California Prison
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE
California Prison
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man serving a prison sentence for a San Diego County robbery is being investigated in connection with the death of his cellmate at California State Prison, Sacramento, state prison officials said Wednesday.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials say 23-year-old Anthony Francis Jr. was found unconscious on the floor of his cell on the night of July 18. Francis was taken to the prison's triage and treatment area, but was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Francis' death was ruled a homicide last week by the Sacramento County Coroner, according to CDCR.

Francis' cellmate, Chase Jenkins, 38, was in the cell at the time Francis was found unconscious, CDCR said. Jenkins has since been placed in restricted housing pending an investigation.

CDCR says Jenkins has been imprisoned since July of 2023 for an 11-year second-degree robbery sentence out of San Diego County.

Francis was serving a 12-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter out of Glenn County.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
REGISTER TO WALK

REGISTER TO WALK