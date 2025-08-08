San Diego County opens new safe parking program site in Grantville

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new safe parking program site is now available for people and families experiencing homelessness in the City of San Diego’s Grantville area.

San Diego County officials say people can sleep in their vehicles, get meals, and access helpful resources at the site.

The county-owned lot will provide 20 overnight parking spaces until the property is used for an affordable housing project. Construction on that project is expected to begin in late 2026.

County officials say the new safe parking program is part of the County's broader efforts to expand emergency housing options for people experiencing homelessness.

“Everyone’s journey into homelessness looks different and so will their journey out of homelessness,” said Dijana Beck, director of County Office of Homeless Solutions. “Based on that understanding, as well as input from the community and people with lived experience, the County has established a variety of emergency housing options, including safe parking, so that we can meet the diverse needs of people experiencing homelessness.”

Officials say the site is operated by "Dreams for Change" and those who live there are referred by the county’s outreach team with case management and housing navigation to more stable housing options.

According to a press release from county officials, participants will be connected to employment, health, social services, and resources, as well as flexible funding to help remove any barriers to stable housing.

This is the County’s third safe parking program site, all operated by "Dreams for Change."