San Diego County opens multiple voting centers for Special Election

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Voters can cast their ballots for the Nov. 4 special election in person at more than three dozen vote centers starting today.

Early voting is already underway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, 5600 Overland Ave.

On Saturday, select vote centers located around the county will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting Nov. 1, all vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the final day of voting, Nov. 4, all vote centers, official ballot drop boxes and the registrar's office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the county officials, there are fewer vote center locations for this special election, so if you wait until Election Day to vote, you should expect long lines.

Vote centers have replaced the traditional polling places and allow the public to:



Vote in person or drop off a mail-in ballot;

Vote using an accessible ballot marking device;

Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages;

Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day; and

Use a touch screen to make their selections on ballot marking devices.

Voters throughout the state will decide whether to adopt Proposition 50, dubbed by supporters as "The Election Rigging Response Act," which would redraw California's congressional district lines for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections in an attempt to create more Democratic seats in the House — an effort Gov. Gavin Newsom says will offset a similar move in Texas designed to create more Republican seats.

Opponents say Proposition 50 "creates one of the most extreme partisan gerrymanders in modern American history" and is a "threat to democracy and fair elections in California," according to the campaign against the measure.

Additionally, voters living in Poway's Council District 2 will decide whether to recall Councilmember Tony Blain, who has faced allegations of vote trading, threatening recalls against colleagues and attempting to use law enforcement to silence critics. He is being investigated by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Blain has called the recall effort "political backlash... designed to block me from fully participating in council meetings and to punish me for asking the tough questions taxpayers deserve to have answered."

