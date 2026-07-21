San Diego County officials warn Desert Willow plants bought at Costco may carry invasive pests

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County agricultural officials are encouraging anyone who purchased a Desert Willow plant from Costco between June 24 and July 3 to be on the lookout for two invasive pests they might carry.

The Broad-headed Sharpshooter and the Glassy-winged Sharpshooter, two plant-disease spreading pests arrived on some of the plants from a nursery in Texas. The plants were sold at Costco warehouses throughout California, including seven locations in San Diego County.

Both pests can cause Pierce's disease which has caused millions of dollars in losses to the state's wine grape industry, a county statement read. The Glassy-winged Sharpshooter is already present in the county and California has established programs to manage this pest.

However, introducing the Broad-headed Sharpshooter species, currently not in California, "could increase the risk of spreading destructive plant diseases to vineyards, orchards, nurseries, landscapes, and home gardens."

If you purchased one of these plants and it has not yet been planted: Double-bag the plant (one trash bag inside the other), seal both bags, and place them in your regular trash. Do not place it in green waste, return it to the store, transport or relocate it.

If the plant has already been planted: county agricultural inspectors will come to inspect the plant for any life stages of the broad-headed sharpshooter and advise the next steps.

According to the county, agricultural officials have inspected plants at the local Costco warehouses, but around 200 plants sold locally are still unaccounted for.

The county is working with the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Costco to identify affected plants, respond to customer inquiries, and prevent the Broad-headed Sharpshooter from becoming established in San Diego County.

If you purchased a desert willow plant from Costco between the above dates, contact the county of San Diego Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures at 760-752-4700 or sdcawm@sdcounty.ca.gov.

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