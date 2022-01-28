San Diego County officially approves home kitchen ordinance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Making and selling food out of your own home is officially legal in San Diego County, as the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted unanimously to formally approve the ordinance that allows micro-kitchens.

There are still several rules these home kitchen owners must follow, but for those who enjoy cooking or can't work a regular 9-to-5 job, this program is being called a lifesaver.

For people like Rosalind Johnson, cooking is a passion. She cooks everything from Italian food, to Mexican food, to soul food.

After losing her job, Johnson decided it was time to focus on food, creating her business Clara's Kitchen. She started cooking at home and says she got a business license, seller's permit, and food certification.

She was even feeding the elderly for free on what she called Senior Tuesdays.

Johnson eventually received a cease-and-desist letter because micro-kitchens were not yet approved in San Diego County.

Now, Johnson is ready to reopen Clara’s Kitchen after the county unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance that will allow so-called "micro-enterprise kitchens" to operate.

Owners must still get a food manager certificate and pass a food handler test. There's also an initial and annual inspection, food must be prepared and served on the same day, and sales are limited to $50,000 a year.

Johnson applauds the county for allowing these home businesses to operate legally and is ready to start cooking again.

The temporary program will take effect in 30 days and will last for two years. After two years, the county can decide whether or not to make it permanent.

For more information bout micro kitchens click here.