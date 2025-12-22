San Diego County in for a wet Christmas week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County is in for a wet Christmas week, with four days of rain expected to begin Tuesday, forecasters said.

A flood watch will be in effect in the county from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.

An Atmospheric River is expected to bring widespread moderate to heavy rain to the area, with the heaviest and most widespread rain expected late Wednesday morning into the evening for the mountains and deserts, according to the NWS.

"Peak rainfall rates of 0.50 to 1 inch per hour are expected. Scattered locally heavy showers could continue into Thursday but impacts from any additional rain are expected to be more localized," the statement continued.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.

San Diego County's coastal areas, valleys, mountains, and deserts will be affected, including the cities of Chula Vista, Poway, Oceanside, Carlsbad, San Diego, Santee, Julian, San Marcos, Pine Valley, Escondido, La Mesa, Vista, Encinitas, El Cajon, Borrego Springs, and National City.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone locations.

"Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop," the NWS said.

The rain is expected to cease by Saturday, with cooler temperatures lingering in the 60s next weekend.

