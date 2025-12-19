San Diego County health officials issue warning: Don't forage for or eat wild mushrooms

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials urged residents to avoid foraging for, and eating, wild mushrooms due to possible poisoning from a dangerous toxin called amatoxin.

Winter rainfall conditions over the next several weeks triggered the warning, as damp weather is favorable for mushroom growth. Recently, the California Department of Public Health reported an outbreak of 21 cases -- mostly in Northern California -- linked to amatoxin in foraged mushrooms that led to one death and sickened adults and children.

Amatoxin is a high-potency toxin that even in small amounts can cause severe liver damage and death. These toxins are not destroyed by cooking, freezing or drying.

"The amatoxin cases in other parts of California are linked to the death cap mushroom (Amanita Phalloides)," said Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan, county public health officer. "These mushrooms along with other amanita- containing mushrooms can be found in San Diego. The best way to stay safe is to avoid collecting and eating all wild mushrooms. Even mushrooms that look harmless can contain dangerous toxins that lead to life-threatening illness days later. Store-bought mushrooms are the safest choice."

According to the county, amatoxin poisoning often begins with nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea, usually six to 24 hours after ingestion. Symptoms may briefly improve, giving a false sense of recovery, but serious liver injury can develop between one to four days later, sometimes progressing to liver failure.

"Because symptoms are delayed, people may not immediately connect their illness to eating wild mushrooms," the county statement reads. "Children and pets are at risk because they may accidentally ingest mushrooms growing in yards, parks, canyons or open spaces."

County health officials on Thursday recommended people remove wild mushrooms from their yards or gardens and discourage children from touching or playing with them.

Anyone who has eaten wild mushrooms and develops symptoms should seek medical care immediately and can call the California Poison Control System at 1- 800-222-1222. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and provides free, confidential advice. If a pet eats a poisonous mushroom, contact a veterinarian or the American SPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 1-888-426-4435.

