San Diego County halfway to goal of full vaccinations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County public health officials say they are halfway to their goal to fully vaccinate those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county has set up a goal of vaccinating 75% of the eligible population, which includes about 2,017,011 residents age 16 years and older. Of that goal, the county says 49.9% (1,006,392 residents) have been fully vaccinated and 71.8% (1,447,272 residents) have received at least one dose.

This compares to the county's total 16 years and older population of 2,689,348 people.

Part of the county's efforts is due in part to the increased supply of vaccine doses available, even while some struggle to make appointments to receive a dose. The county says that supply has been ramping up over the last few weeks, going from 152,590 doses the week of March 1 to 292,950 doses the week of April 19.

The increase in supply was made as California opened vaccinations to all residents 16 and older.