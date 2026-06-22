San Diego County Gas Prices Still Falling

SAN DIEGO (CNS — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 30th time in 31 days, falling 1 cent to $5.623, its lowest amount since March 17. The average price has fallen 54.5 cents over the past 31 days, including 1.4 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 14.8 cents less than one week ago and 54.5 cents less than one month ago, but 94.4 cents more than one year ago. The national average price dropped for the 31st consecutive day, falling 1.3 cents to $3.938. It has fallen 62.6 cents over the past 31 days, including 2.2 cents Saturday. It is 13.6 cents less than one week ago and 62.6 cents less than one month ago, but 71.8 cents more than one year ago.

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