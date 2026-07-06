San Diego County Gas Prices Still Dropping

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 44th time in 45 days today, falling eight-tenths of a cent to $5.42, its lowest amount since March 12. The average price has fallen 74.9 cents over the past 45 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.8 cents less than one week ago and 53.2 cents less than one month ago, but 80 cents more than one year ago. The national average price dropped for the 43rd time in 45 days, falling six-tenths of a cent to $3.804, its lowest amount since March 17.

It has decreased 76 cents over the past 45 days, including 1.3 cents Saturday. The national average price is 6.3 cents less than one week ago and 41.6 cents less than one month ago, but 65.6 cents more than one year ago. ``Crude oil prices have fallen to their lowest levels in months, dropping to the $60 a barrel range,'' the AAA said Thursday. ``Overall, gas prices remain the highest they've been in 4 years, but the downward trend since late May is welcome news during the busy summer driving season.''

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