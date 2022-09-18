Watch Now
San Diego County gas prices rise slightly Sunday

Posted at 4:44 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 19:44:02-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $5.39.

It is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, 8.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.044 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 98.3 cents less than the record $6.373 set June 15.

The national average price dropped for the 96th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling four-tenths of a cent to $3.678. It has dropped $1.338 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 4 cents less than one week ago and 25.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 48.5 cents more than one year ago.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
