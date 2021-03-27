Menu

San Diego County gas prices rise for sixth consecutive day

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 9:22 AM, Mar 27, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the sixth consecutive day after a 40-day streak of increases totaling 44.1 cents ended with a decrease of one- tenth of a cent.

The average price increased three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.942, its highest amount since Nov. 19, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has increased 2.2 cents over the past six days, including eight-tenths of a cent on Friday.

The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, 23.4 cents higher than one month ago and 80.3 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 71.5 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 58 increases in 59 days totaling 57.6 cents that ended Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
