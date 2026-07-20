San Diego County Gas Prices Rise For Fifth Straight Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose for the fifth consecutive day today, increasing 2.5 cents to $5.559. The average price has risen 12 cents over the past five days, including 2.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.7 cents more than one week ago, 8.8 cents less than one month ago and 98.8 cents more than one year ago.

The average price has increased 87.3 cents since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump. The national average price rose for the fifth consecutive day, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.998.

It has risen 13.9 cents over the past five days, including 1.1 cents Saturday. The national average price is 12.2 cents more than one week ago, 2.5 cents more than one month ago and 85.2 cents more than one year ago. It has increased $1.016 since the attack on Iran.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.