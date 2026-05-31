San Diego County Gas Prices on Slight Downward Trend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 1.6 cents today to $6.057, its eighth decrease in the last nine days. The average price has dropped 11.1 cents over the past nine days, including 2.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8 cents less than one week ago and seven-tenths of a cent less than one month ago, but $1.302 more than one year ago.

The average price has increased $1.371 since the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran began Feb. 28, moving within 37.8 cents of the record $6.435 set on Oct. 5, 2022. ``With oil prices dipping below $100 a barrel, we are seeing gas prices drop throughout California and nationwide,'' Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California's senior public affairs specialist, said in a statement released Thursday. ``It's hard to predict if that trend will continue, but if it does, Southern California drivers could see average gas prices drop below $6 a gallon soon.''

The national average price dropped for the ninth consecutive day, decreasing 3.5 cents to $4.356. It has dropped 20.8 cents over the past nine days, including 3.5 cents Friday. The national average price is 17.3 cents less than one week ago, but 5.6 cents more than one month ago and $1.194 more than one year ago. It has risen $1.374 since the attack on Iran, moving within 66 cents of the record $5.016 set on June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.