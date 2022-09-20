San Diego County gas prices go up 8 cents from last month

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Gas prices are is going up again in San Diego County, and some businesses that hit the road to fulfill their bottom line are taking notice of the increase.

“Drivers in San Diego County and all across Southern California and the state are actually paying higher pump prices right now,” said Doug Shupe, AAA Southern California spokesperson.

It’s not only rising gas prices that San Diego County is experiencing, but inflation is making things that much harder for businesses such as local food trucks.

“So, we’re definitely feeling it on all sides,” said Eric Dobbs, CEO and founder of Seven Seas Roasting.

While Dobbs' business has a brick-and-mortar location, the food truck side of things hasn’t been the smoothest sailing because of the rising gas prices.

“These are not necessarily the best on gas mileage. So, a lot of times when we pull up to do an event or something like that, we’ve already factored in with gas and generator and stuff like that, it’s sometimes 100 plus dollars to flip the switch and start serving coffee,” Dobbs said.

Let alone the rising costs of goods, labor and services are being felt, too.

“Milk, we were paying $3.50 to $5 a gallon; it's now $6, $7, $8 a gallon,” Dobbs said.

When it comes to those gas prices, AAA Southern California says many drivers are seeing those rising gas prices in the state.

“For example, I noticed it this weekend; I filled up on Friday and I filled it up again on Sunday. When I was done for the weekend, it was $165,” Dobbs said. “Couple of months ago, I could’ve done it for say $80.”

Prices for regular unleaded gas are up 4 cents compared to last week and 8 cents compared to a month ago.

“The reason why we are seeing these pump prices increase is we are experiencing regional refinery issues, whether it be planned or unplanned maintenance that’s been taking place,” Shupe said.

Due to those higher prices and the war in Ukraine, AAA said refineries have been running at near capacity, so needed maintenance is happening thus impacting supply.

Things like winter blend fuel can be a relief for average drivers and those like Dobbs who use driving for a living.

“Typically, that winter blend fuel is 15 to 20 cents cheaper per gallon. So, we do hope once that winter blend fuel hit the market, we’re going to see those prices drop even more,” Shupe said.

AAA anticipates that winter blend fuel to hit the market in end of October.

Seeing some prices go down is a welcomed sight for Dobbs down the road. But until then, to help save on cost, Dobbs said they’re taking a deeper look on how far they’re driving to serve the masses.

“I’m sure that most of us are using some discretion when somebody calls from Escondido and says, ‘Hey, can you do an event up here?’ It’s probably going to be ... it’s going to cost me $150 just to get there. It’s decreasing our radius where we can serve, for sure,” Dobbs said.