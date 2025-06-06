San Diego County gas prices drop to lowest since March 27

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 10th consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $4.706, its lowest amount since March 27.

The average price has dropped 8.7 cents over the past 10 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.8 cents less than one week ago, 3.1 cents lower than one month ago and 24.7 cents below what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.728 since rising to a record $6.434 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"According to Oil Price Information Service and the Energy Information Administration, West Coast refineries have increased their output to the highest levels in three months, which has boosted gas inventories," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, said in a statement.

"However, OPIS also reports some unplanned and planned refinery maintenance is happening at a couple of Southern California refineries this week."

The national average price dropped a half-cent to $3.141, after back- to-back increases totaling nine-tenths of a cent. It is 2.1 cents less than one week ago, 1.7 cents lower than one month ago and 34.6 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.875 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

