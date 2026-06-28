San Diego County gas prices drop for 37th time in 38 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 37th time in 38 days, falling four-tenths of a cent to $5.518, its lowest amount since March 13.

The average price has fallen 65 cents over the past 38 days, including 1.7 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.5 cents less than one week ago and 57.9 cents less than one month ago, but 87.5 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 37th time in 38 days, falling 1.1 cents to $3.867, its lowest amount since March 18. It has dropped 69.7 cents over the past 38 days, including 2.3 cents Saturday. The national average price is 7.1 cents less than one week ago and 55.9 cents less than one month ago, but 67.3 cents more than one year ago.

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