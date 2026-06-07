San Diego County gas prices drop for 16th time in 17 Days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 16th time in 17 days today, decreasing 1.3 cents to $5.907, its lowest amount since April 23. The average price has fallen 26.1 cents over the past 17 days, including 3.2 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 13.9 cents less than one week ago and 30.2 cents less than one month ago, but $1.207 more than one year ago.

``Oil prices continue trading below $100 a barrel, which has helped push down gas prices locally and nationwide,'' Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California's senior public affairs specialist, said in a statement released Thursday. ``However, gas prices are likely to remain volatile and well above last year's levels as long as the Middle East conflict remains unresolved.'' The national average price dropped for the 17th consecutive day, falling 1.7 cents to $4.174, its lowest amount since April 27. It has dropped 39 cents over the past 17 days, including 2.9 cents Saturday. The national average price is 16.2 cents less than one week ago and 38.4 cents less than one month ago, but $1.043 more than one year ago.

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