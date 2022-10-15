San Diego County gas prices drop for 10th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 10th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 5.6 cents to $6.101.

The average price has dropped 33.4 cents over the past 10 days, including 4.5 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 32 increases in 33 days totaling $1.213.

The average price is 26.6 cents less than one week ago, but 71.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.693 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the fourth consecutive day following a run of 20 increases in 21 days totaling 24.9 cents, decreasing 1.1 cents to $3.892. It has dropped 3.1 cents over the past four days, including 1 cent Friday.

The national average price is 1.2 cents less than one week ago, but 19.4 cents more than one month ago and 58.6 higher than one year ago. It is $1.124 less than the record $5.016 set June 14. The run of increases followed a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.