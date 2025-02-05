San Diego County Farm Bureau speaks on possible local impacts with proposed tariffs

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – More than $1.8 Billion.

That’s the annual value of the farming trade here in San Diego County.

Whether it’s the farmers’ market or grocery store, most people get their food from somewhere in San Diego County.

“Agriculture is the fourth largest economic driver in the county,” Dana Groot, President of the San Diego County Farm Bureau, said.

He tells me there are some questions floating around about what would happen with the end of the 30-day pause of the tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.

“We do export to Canada as well as Mexico after their Valencia crop is done. So there are question marks hanging over what might happen,” Groot said.

Groot said our local farmers may not be hit as hard with the tariffs as others.

“We primarily grow specialty crops; some 200 crops that are not grown anywhere else in the country. So, our county growers are not likely to get swept up in the concerns that the wheat growers, the corn growers or soy bean growers and dairy. Those people are going have a little more to be concerned about,” Groot said.

Groot told ABC 10News the proposed tariffs could likely mean a lot to consumers because they could likely pay more for some fresh fruits and vegetables.

“As a grower of say avocados and strawberries, those growers are probably are probably going to feel a bit better about the economics of their operations. They’ve been struggling for several years with low margins and high input costs,” Groot said.

Groot also said a tariff could give some farmers a reprieve.

“It’s not necessarily a windfall profit for those growers in those commodities. It’s, ‘well maybe we do not have to go out of business this year or next year,” Groot said