San Diego County families feeling impact of nationwide Adderall shortage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An ongoing, nationwide shortage of Adderall has left local families scrambling to find supplies of the medication.

“Frustration is the first word that comes to mind. It’s been incredibly difficult,” said Paradise Hills resident Jackie Meader.

For Meader and her 16-year-old Nathan, both diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), each day is now more of a challenge.

“It's terrible, terrible. You never want to see your child struggle,” said Meader.

Last month, the FDA confirmed a nationwide shortage of Adderall, which is primarily used to treat ADHD. Among the factors: surging demand and manufacturing delays at a major supplier.

Meader says her son's prescription ran out about a month ago. At the time, she still had some of her prescription remaining. She says she gave him her medication, which ran out two weeks ago. While she's felt the absence of the Adderall, she says Nathan has had it much worse.

“I feel flustered, rushed, and out of sorts,” said Meader. “He's telling me he’s having trouble at school, can't focus. He's struggling, and it’s not just a matter of not being able to focus on things. He's having trouble staying awake.”

Meader says the prescriptions at their pharmacy remain on back order. Much of her free time is now spent on the phone.

“I've probably called close to 20 pharmacies. I’m striking out everywhere," said Meader.

At Point Loma Shelter Island Drug, which is not Meader's pharmacy, supplies of Adderall are tight. They are able to fill most orders for current customers.

“We've been been able to accommodate them to probably 90%,” said owner Michael Saad.

New customers are another story.

“We can't fill. We can't even accept the prescription,” said Saad.

After countless calls, Meader says her son may get a partial prescription filled, a possible two-week reprieve.

“I just want him to have the medication he needs, so he can live his best life," said Meader.

The FDA says they expect the shortage to last another 30 to 60 days.

Health experts say there are alternatives to Adderall and to consult with your doctor. Meader says she's also considering that option.

“You have to see if it works and then you have to see what the right dosage is,” said Meader.