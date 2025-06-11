San Diego County Fair opens with new attractions and local marketplace

The San Diego County Fair kicked off Wednesday with its "Summer Pet-tacular" theme, bringing a mix of nostalgia, new attractions and community celebration to Del Mar.

"There's nostalgia, there's newness, there's really, it's a community celebration in a way that you don't get at other theme parks, at other events," a fair representative said.

Among the new attractions this year is the Thunderbird ride in the kid zone. Despite its location, this thrill ride takes visitors 177 feet into the air before spinning them around, offering panoramic views from the ocean to inland San Diego.

This year's theme exhibit, "Pets Rock," embraces the "Summer Pet-tacular" mood by giving visitors a pet's-eye view of the world.

"That's what this exhibit is all about: exploring the different types of pets and companions, celebrating the human animal bond," an exhibit representative said.

The exhibit includes creative photo opportunities, including one where visitors can experience being a "cat lady complete with cat hair and all."

Also debuting this year is the San Diego Marketplace, featuring over 60 local vendors offering a wide range of products, from crafts to snacks.

"We created a marketplace, which is a consignment-style store. Over 60 vendors in here, all from San Diego, locally made and small businesses here," said a marketplace representative.

The marketplace aims to showcase local talent and connect consumers with San Diego businesses.

"It's a one-stop shop. There's so much talent in San Diego. People like to know where they're buying from, to know who they're supporting, and this is a great way to know that," the representative said.

