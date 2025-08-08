San Diego County confirms first measles case of 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Public health officials have confirmed the first case of measles in San Diego County this year.

Officials say a teenager who was not immunized recently traveled overseas and was infected.

Public health officials say the teen may have exposed others at the following times and locations:

Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines Urgent Care located at 10710 North Torrey Pines Rd. in La Jolla, on August 6, from 08:53 p.m. to August 7, at 12:26 a.m.



Rady Children’s Emergency Department located at 3020 Children’s Way, 1st Floor in San Diego, on August 6, from 11:01 p.m. to August 7, at 05:21 a.m.

In 2024, four measles cases were confirmed in San Diego County, and health officials say all of those cases were associated with international travel.

As of August 4, 2025, 19 confirmed measles cases have been reported in California. As of August 6, there are 1,359 confirmed cases in the U.S.

County officials say epidemiologists are working with Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines Urgent Care and Rady Children’s Hospital to identify potentially exposed patients and staff and their vaccination status. Officials say they will also evaluate their potential for developing measles.

“Measles is a very contagious disease that can be spread easily by coughing, sneezing or being in the same room with an infected person,” said Ankita Kadakia, M.D., County deputy public health officer. “Anyone who was at any of the specific locations and at the dates and times listed above should watch for symptoms and call their health care provider if they show any signs of the disease.”

People with symptoms should call their doctor’s office in advance, rather than visit an office directly, to prevent the spread of measles.

According to public health officials, measles develops seven to 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. Health officials say a distinctive red rash usually appears one to four days after early symptoms start. A person is considered contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears.