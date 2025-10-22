San Diego County cites federal shutdown: Don't expect November CalFresh payments

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The ongoing federal government shutdown could mean CalFresh recipients may not receive November benefits, San Diego County officials said Tuesday.

The announcement follows guidance late Monday from the California Department of Social Services. County staff began notifying recipients Tuesday about the possible delay or cancellation of November's funds.

The delay will occur if the shutdown continues past Oct. 23. The shutdown began Oct. 1, after Congress did not pass a new funding bill.

CalFresh is the California version of the federal food assistance program also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as EBT or food stamps. The program is entirely federally funded, but is managed by states and administered by counties.

According to the county, October benefits arrived, but anything beyond that is up in the air.

"Based on the state guidance, the county is advising local CalFresh beneficiaries to prepare to not receive benefits on their EBT card beginning Nov. 1, 2025," a statement from county officials said.

Local food resources and information is available through the 211 San Diego web page or by calling 211 San Diego. Additionally, a list of food resources such as food banks and pantries can be accessed at feedingsandiego.org/find-food/.

In San Diego County, about 395,000 individuals in nearly 240,000 households receive CalFresh benefits, based on income.

