San Diego County reminds public of Christmas Day closures

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed Christmas Day.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue to operate through the holiday. County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will also remain open, according to county officials.

The following county locations will be closed during the holiday:

-- Fallbrook Community Center

-- Lakeside Community Center

-- Spring Valley Community Center

-- Spring Valley Gymnasium

-- 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

-- Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers

-- Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool

-- San Elijo Nature Center

-- Santa Ysabel Nature Center

Camping reservations can be made online at reservations.sdparks.org. The Department of Parks and Recreation's reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

County public health clinics will also be closed during the holiday. All county offices will resume normal business hours Thursday.

