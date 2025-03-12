San Diego County Board of Supervisors votes to advance updated Unsafe Camping Ordinance

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is taking the first steps on updating its unsafe camping ordinance in an attempt to prevent wildfires caused by homeless encampments in unincorporated areas.

The board, after approving the motion in a 4-0 vote Tuesday, will review and vote on a draft ordinance in two months. If that is approved, it will require a second vote to become law under county policy.

The supervisors will have several options for changing the current law, including whether to add provisions related to fire risks, add protections in specific areas such as open spaces and public works infrastructure and a 24-hour notification period for those people experiencing homelessness who might be impacted.

They can also vote to leave the existing ordinance untouched, a law which "allow[s] law enforcement to prohibit and abate illegal encampments, remove improperly stored property on public property, and protect vacant property, such as the San Diego River corridor, from fire and pollution," a county statement reads.

On Oct. 24, 2023, supervisors directed the chief administrative officer to return with options for a future ordinance, and then provided more direction last August.

Supervisor Joel Anderson, who has been focused on the issue of back country fires caused by human hand, said he was grateful to his colleagues for "supporting this crucial step for my constituents' fire safety by unanimously voting in favor of my Unsafe Camping Ordinance today."

"Passing an Unsafe Camping Ordinance in San Diego County's unincorporated communities is a crucial step to protect all residents," an earlier statement from his office read. "News reports have confirmed the origin of several recent fires being encampments, including the Center Fire in Rancho Bernardo in January of this year."

In the proposal to the board, Anderson's staff tried to offer an olive branch to people who might oppose such a sweeping ordinance.

"The county has, and would continue to have, a `services first' approach with the goal of connecting people with sheltering, food, and, where appropriate, substance use disorder and mental health treatment," they write.

Anderson said before the vote his goal was not to punish people, but "creating new homeless people and allowing people to put their lives at risk is a public safety issue."

Anderson said over 1,100 fires in the last 12 months were tied to homeless encampments.

"Why can someone be allowed to have an open fire in a lot next to my house or in my community?" Anderson asked.

Anderson added that if it's important enough to turn off power for residents during a wildfire, "it's important enough to take matches away from people" who may pose such a risk. Anderson praised county staff members for going out of their way on the update.

Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said the county's Unsafe Camping Ordinance has been in effect since 1968 and an update would clarify fire safety risk and notification periods.

"I think this is a very important conservation today around the very real concerns around public safety and fire risks but also the real clear and pressing need for people in our community who are unhoused who need a place to sleep," she said.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery-Steppe said she was looking forward to seeing the proposed ordinance when it returns to finalize her support.

"We have a moral obligation before we put handcuffs on somebody to say, `We have a place for you to go,"' she added.

The move comes after last year's Supreme Court decision in the case of City of Grants Pass v. Johnson which allows local governments to enforce camping bans through citations or arrest regardless of the number of shelter beds open.

During the public comment period, several people in favor of updating the ordinance said it was needed for public safety, while opponents asked supervisors not criminalize homelessness.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.