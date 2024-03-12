San Diego County Board of Supervisors to vote on more money for lodging, food vouchers for flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to vote on how much additional money will be allocated towards extending housing and food assistance for victims of the Jan. 22 floods.

The vote comes at a critical time when county vouchers for lodging is set to expire March 25 and nonprofits helping flood victims have said they're running out of money.

Each of the items the board will vote on Tuesday will require a minimum of four votes each because the funding for the assistance will be pulled from the General Fund Reserve --which is currently below its minimum balance -- to go towards the Office of Emergency Services, Services & Supplies.

The votes will be for the following items:

1. Adopting a resolution allowing more money to go to flood victims.

2. Allocating an extra $6.6 million towards the temporary housing budget, as part of the county’s Emergency Temporary Non-Congregate Lodging (ETL) Program launched on Feb. 12, 2024.

3. Allocating up to $3 million towards food assistance.

That third vote above includes three different options the board will have to choose from, determining how many meals each flood victim would receive per day for the next two months:

a. One meal per day for sixty days at a total cost of up to $1,000,000. (4 VOTES)

b. Two meals per day for sixty days at a total cost of up to $2,000,000. (4 VOTES)

c. Three meals per day for sixty days at a total cost of up to $3,000,000. (4 VOTES)