San Diego County Board of Supervisors to host public hearing on $9.1B recommended budget

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County will Monday host a public hearing, allowing the public to share their input on the county's new $9.15 billion recommended budget.

The county Board of Supervisors will receive a presentation and then take public comment, scheduled for 5 p.m. at the County Administration

Center.

According to a county statement, the budget proposal was shaped through the community, the Board of Supervisors and subcommittees to focus on maintaining core services.

"The plan augments public safety to meet the added responsibilities of Proposition 36 and supports health and safety-net services impacted by federal policy changes of H.R. 1," the statement said. "It expands behavioral health care and continues critical investments in homelessness response, public health and infrastructure while also maintaining vital community services like libraries and parks. The budget also dedicates resources to addressing the pollution crisis in the Tijuana River Valley."

Proposition 36, the Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act, gave prosecutors the ability to charge people convicted of various third- time drug offenses with a "treatment-mandated felony," giving them a choice between behavioral health treatment or up to three years in jail or prison.

The proposal is a 6% increase over the year prior's budget.

County leaders said the recommended budget is balanced and required thoughtful choices due to uncertain funding from the state and federal government. Those sources account for nearly half of the county's funding.

"This balanced budget did not happen by accident. It is the result of hard work, hard decisions, and a clear commitment to protect the services San Diegans rely on," Board of Supervisors Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said. "We looked under every rock before asking families to absorb service cuts. We modernized outdated systems, tightened spending, unlocked reserves responsibly, and prepared for the first wave of federal impacts. This budget shows residents they can trust us to do the hard fiscal work first: find savings, protect services, and prepare for what's coming."

The recommended budget includes 20,388 staff positions, a net increase of 108.

Highlights of the budget include:



$176 million for behavioral health treatment and 24-hour support in a "structured, therapeutic setting" for people needing a higher level of care



$25.6 million for watershed protection efforts to reduce ocean pollution and promote clean beaches, healthy ecosystems and safe drinking water;



$93.1 million to develop and maintain affordable and supportive housing;



$265.9 million for road safety and maintenance projects;



$71.5 million for library operations;



$84.5 million to strengthen firefighting and emergency medical services in unincorporated areas of the county;



$852 million to support programs such as CalFresh, CalWORKs, Medi- Cal and general relief;



$502 million for "family strengthening, prevention and child protection services";



$235.6 million for community health services such as epidemic prevention, disease control, public health centers, home visiting programs and pharmaceutical services

"This budget is balanced because we made disciplined choices and protected our priorities," Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Monica Montgomery Steppe said. "Families are facing uncertainty, and counties across California are waiting for key federal and state decisions that could dramatically increase costs in future years. Our job is to be honest about that reality and prepare now, not panic later."

The supervisors are scheduled to consider and adopt the new budget by June 23.

The complete recommended budget can be found at sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/openbudget/en/home.html.

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