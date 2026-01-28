San Diego County Board of Supervisors to consider immigration, legal-related ordinance

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County supervisors Wednesday will vote on a proposed ordinance that would, if passed, restrict federal law enforcement access to county facilities without a warrant.

As proposed by board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer, the Civil Liberties Enforcement and Accountability Rules Ordinance would require:



judicial warrants for federal access to non-public areas of county buildings

signs in multiple languages that allow visitors to understand their rights

county contractors, grantees and lessees to enforce civil-rights protections

data privacy safeguards as a way to prevent the misuse of sensitive information

The item is part of the consent agenda. If approved, the ordinance would take effect 30 days later, according to Lawson-Remer's office.

Supervisors on Jan. 13 voted 3-1 to advance the policy as part of a first reading.

Supervisor Joel Anderson was the lone no vote (Jim Desmond was absent that day).

In statement afterwards, Anderson said he voted against the proposal "because spending a million dollars to tell federal employees to follow the Constitution at the expense of constituents in my district that need social services was not acceptable to me."

An official from Anderson's office said the figure was based on an estimate from county staff.

According to information in the Wednesday agenda, money for the proposal is part of the fiscal year 2025-26 budget, based on existing staff time in the Purchasing and Contracting department and Communications Office, along with service charges to client departments and general purpose revenue.

"There will be no change in net general fund cost and no additional staff years," according to the county.

Last October, supervisors directed Chief Administrative Officer Ebony Shelton write a draft of the ordinance based upon a policy the San Diego City Council adopted on Oct.20, according to the county agenda.

Following county staff presenting a drafted ordinance on Nov. 18, supervisors on Dec. 9 directed Shelton to include amendments to the proposed law

In a statement from last year, Lawson-Remer said that residents' rights don't end when they walk into a county building.

"Whether you're bringing your child to a health clinic, applying for food assistance, or meeting with a public defender, you should never have to wonder if unidentified agents are lurking in the hallways," she added.

According to her office, the law "does not interfere with lawful public safety operations. Instead, it ensures that enforcement is conducted with transparency, accountability and respect for the Constitution."

The ordinance is a response "to a series of unauthorized enforcement incidents across the region, including masked federal agents detaining residents without warrants or identification in public spaces," according to Lawson-Remer's office. "Such actions have sown confusion and fear, deterring people from seeking essential services and undermining trust in local government."

During a public comment period on Jan. 13, one supporter said the new law would in part increase transparency and clarify the role of law enforcement.

"At a time when federal immigration agencies are brazenly assaulting, arresting and killing people in the street, it is crucial the county do everything it can to protect all residents," said Erin Tsurumoto Grassi, an official with Alliance San Diego.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.