San Diego County awards $29 million for affordable and supportive housing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Destry Whitney has been through a lot to be in a better place than where he once was.

He told ABC 10News following a heart attack that left him unable to work, he lost his home in Pacific Beach. Whitney then became homeless, but the pages in his story would turn for the better.

“Got into the hotel program during COVID which is a huge help; the transitional housing, a very important step in the process. And at that time, they were just finishing the St. Teresa’s Calcutta and I got accepted there to move in,” Whitney said.

Whitney’s journey is like plenty of others who end up on our streets. Something advocates are seeing firsthand.

“The county has 8,500 people who are homeless. And, even though we get people off of the streets, more people are ending up on the street,” Joel Richards of PATH Ventures said.

San Diego County’s awarding more than $29 million to nine developments from north county to the south day make more than 600 affordable and supportive housing units available. These units will be for the unhoused and/or at risk of becoming homeless and others.

“Veterans, persons with disabilities, seniors, low-income families, really just trying to cover, you know, all of our vulnerable populations around the region,” Kelly Salmons, with San Diego County Housing & Community Development Services, said.

And affordable and supportive housing can mean all of the difference for those who are most vulnerable. Whitney said he’d be in a dire place without it.

“Probably dead because I’d be living on the street. And, bottom line is with my health issues and, multitude of others but mine specifically, wouldn’t allow me to sleep on the street,” Whitney said.

The county said two of the nine properties are already existing with the other seven being brand new construction.

It’s aiming to have them all the completed in the next two to two and half years.

With new units come to our area, there’s hope others to start a new chapter just like Whitney.

“These are huge. They make a big difference in people’s live. And everybody will tell you in here we’re really blessed,” Whitney said.

The county said each developer opens up a waiting list typically about six months before they anticipate construction being completed. You can access those on their websites or by calling each developer.