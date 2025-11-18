San Diego County awarded $900K grant to support careers in health & human services

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted a $900,000 grant to help facilitate collaboration between the Health and Human Services Agency and partner organizations.

The funding is from Health Career Connection, a national nonprofit working to expand opportunities for students of diverse backgrounds and inspire a new generation of health leaders.

The County of San Diego Communications Office says one component of the grant will provide internships and hands-on training opportunities for students at San Diego State University and California State University San Marcos. Additionally, money from the grant will support the Live Well Center for Innovation Leadership, which is a county partnership with SDSU and CSUSM.

The County of San Diego Communications Office says the region needs to double its workforce by 2027. That's according to a 2022 San Diego Workforce Partnership report.

“Stronger and coordinated career pathways mean more students will go on to serve in essential roles as social workers, public health nurses or in public health to support the residents of our region,” said Carey Riccitelli, Director of the HHSA Department of Strategy and Community Engagement.