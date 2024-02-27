Watch Now
San Diego County asks for temporary border closure, looks to create long-term migrant welcome center

KGTV ABC 10News
Posted at 8:35 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 11:35:15-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is set to meet Tuesday to discuss ways to support migrants while also stopping street releases around San Diego from happening.

The discussion comes as the county's only migrant welcome center closed on Feb. 22, preventing some 80,000 migrants from being street-released.

Since Feb.6, the county said it has been developing a plan to create a long-term, federally funded migrant transfer site and respite shelter.

The county will recommend the Board of Supervisors approve that plan, add the plan to the county's Legislative Program's “Priority Issues,” and authorize the interim chief administrative officer to apply for any grant funds to make it possible.

County Supervisor Joel Anderson said he's already written President Biden with a request to temporarily close the border, to allow time to secure additional funding and the resources for the long-term migrant welcome center.

On Tuesday, Anderson plans to ask the Board to back him up on requesting temporary closure at the border, by approving sending a second letter to the president on behalf of the entire county.

On Tuesday's agenda, Anderson did not specify how long he's requesting the border to be closed or which migrants it would be closed to.

ABC 10News has emailed Anderson's office for clarification Tuesday morning and are waiting to hear back.

To review the agenda for Tuesday and the items mentioned above, reference pages 19-21 here: https://bosagenda.sandiegocounty.gov/cobservice/cosd/cob/content?id=0901127e81088a96https://bosagenda.sandiegocounty.gov/cobservice/cosd/cob/content?id=0901127e81088a96

