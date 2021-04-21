San Diego County 65% to goal of administering at least one vaccine dose

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is more than halfway to reaching its COVID-19 vaccination goal of administering at least one dose to eligible residents.

The county says it is at least 65% through its goal of administering at least one dose of the vaccine to 2,017,011 San Diegans, or about 75% of those eligible for a vaccine in the county. That means about 1,316,462 San Diegans have received one dose.

The county is about 42% through its goal of fully vaccinating residents, or about 846,886 people.

For perspective, the county's total 16 years and older population is 2,689,348, while the total population is 3,370,418. So far, the county says it has administered 2,352,105 vaccine doses in total.

Now that California has opened eligibility to all residents 16 and older, the county is working to meet the demand with what supply is being made available to the state and county.

Wednesday, Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher said he wasn't sure when the county will be able to accommodate more patients for appointments.

"I think in general, we're on a good trajectory, a pathway, I just couldn't predict at what point we'll have slack in the appointment system," Fletcher said, adding later, "we just haven't hit the point yet where there are excess appointments anywhere. At some point, that's going to happen. But we're just not there yet."