San Diego Councilmember plans on proposing rodeo ban within city limits

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The future of rodeos in the city of San Diego is up in the air. Thursday, San Diego councilmember Kent Lee announced his plans to introduce an ordinance that would ban rodeos within city limits.

​"Recognizing that this is an opportunity to think about the humane treatment of animals moving forward, we don’t believe that entertainment should be the justification when it comes to the cruelty and treatment of animals," Lee said.

The announcement comes just days after the first-ever rodeo at Petco Park.

Organizers say over 45,000 people showed up to the rodeo over the weekend, even selling out on Saturday.

The proposal for a ban is also backed by the San Diego Humane Society, which also opposed the rodeo when plans were announced last year.

"That might have happened 200 years ago, but it should not happen today, so it was completely horrifying to us that that would happen in the middle of our downtown," San Diego Humane Society President and CEO Gary Weitzman said.

The San Diego Rodeo Alliance quickly expressed disappointment with the possible ban, issuing the following statement: “Our collective coalition is disappointed with today’s announcement. We view this as a direct attack against our cultural heritage and Indigenous traditions. We are prepared and determined to mobilize against this bad policy decision, which is out of touch with our community’s values.”

The alliance's chairman, Jed Pugsley, told ABC 10News in an interview they are currently trying to set up meetings and have discussions with the city to tell their side of the story.

Despite the first-ever rodeo's popularity and the big crowds, a horse was injured on the first day. Video from the crowd captured the moment when a rider was thrown off his horse, who then crashed at full speed into the fencing.

Organizers say an initial exam showed the six-year-old horse, named Waco Kid, had no obvious signs of fracture or instability.

Councilmember Lee says he’s working with the city attorney’s office to draft the language for the ordinance to present to the Land Use and Housing Committee sometime in the spring.

