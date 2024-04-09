San Diego council members vote to extend safe sleeping site until end of June

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego City council members voted unanimously on Monday to increase the funding for its initial safe sleeping site on 20th and B Streets in Golden Hill.

Councilmember Stephen Whitburn told ABC 10News the site was initially funded through the end of last year.

City staff also identified that there is still a need for and interest in the site.

“Let’s keep it going. The momentum is going very well with getting those individuals transitioned into housing,” Karina Santos, Program Manager for Dreams for Change, said.

Santos and Dreams For Change manage the 20th and B Streets site and the O Lot in Balboa Park, which is also a safe sleeping site.

“Not only do we have a 500-person waiting list for the sites in between the two. The amount of individuals that we house in a safe place, they wouldn’t have anywhere to go,” Santos said.

Many people called into Monday’s city council meeting to voice their support for the funding to be approved.

One of those supporters was John Brady, the executive director of Lived Experience Advisers, a homelessness outreach group.

“People want to be in these sites, and they prefer them over shelters for many different reasons. Some people prefer shelters, but, you know, many people would rather have their own privacy,” Brady said.

Monday’s vote increases the funding by nearly $488,000 to keep the 20th and B Streets site up and running through June 30th, 2024.

Santos said the sites are not at max capacity yet, but they will be soon. She said the funding would be used to provide more staff, food, resources and other supplies to fuel the need for the initial site.

“So, to stop it right in the middle because you didn’t have the continuation of budget to continue doing the good work is why I think we really proposed it very quickly,” Santos said.

While Brady and others may support the sleeping site and what it provides, he says housing is what will curb the crisis.

“So that’s the end game. Until then, shelters, interim solutions, some might say a distraction; some might not. When it comes to safe sleeping, we are definitely supportive of that,” Brady said.

