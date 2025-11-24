San Diego congressional delegation to again attempt tour of ICE facility

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the third time in just over a month, several local members of Congress will Monday attempt to tour an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention center in the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building and United States Courthouse.

Reps. Juan Vargas and Scott Peters, both D-San Diego, were refused entry on Oct. 20. On Oct. 27, they were joined by Sen. Alex Padilla, D- California, Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, and Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Clemente, and were again turned away.

"As members of Congress, we have the right and the responsibility to enter detention sites in order to conduct oversight without prior authorization," Vargas said. "Today, we were again blocked from entering. If nothing is wrong here, why are we not allowed in? What is ICE hiding? We came here to confirm that the law is being followed.

"After being denied entry again, I cannot say for certain that's the case. We will continue to push DHS for answers to what is going on here. We will not stand by while we continue to hear reports that people are being held in concerning conditions."

Monday is supposed to be different. The Representatives said they now have permission to visit the facility following the conclusion of the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history.

The legislators sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting director of ICE Todd Lyons in October, laying out a pattern of "ignored requests and stonewalling" by DHS, raising concerns that the agency is blocking congressional oversight in violation of the law.

"Last week, we began to hear alarming reports of increased numbers of people being detained in the basement facilities of the federal building during routine immigration check-ins," the joint letter read. "We have also heard reports that people were being detained in subpar conditions, without access to attorneys, medical care, or proper nutrition.

"Even though we identified ourselves as members of Congress who were conducting federal oversight, local ICE officials denied us entry and told us that we needed seven days' notice to schedule a site visit. After the visit, we again reached out to reiterate our request in writing for a tour of the facilities. In response, ICE sent an automated response indicating that the `ICE Office of Congressional Relations staff are currently out of the office and unable to respond to emails, phone calls, or perform other work-related duties' and that `incoming inquiries' would be reviewed only `(o)nce funding is restored."'

ICE at the time told the legislators that only requests approved seven days in advance would be allowed to inspect its facilities -- a new policy put in place this summer by the DHS.

As a result, for at least 43 days during the shutdown, these detention centers had little to zero Congressional oversight, leaving the condition of those detained unknown by the general public. The leaders hammer this point.

"As members of Congress, we have the right and responsibility to conduct governmental oversight of federal agencies," they wrote. "These oversight responsibilities are especially important in situations, like here, where reports indicate that people's well-being may be at risk. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. This administration has routinely denied this right and created arbitrary barriers in an attempt to prevent Congressional oversight."

Although permission has been granted, it may not be enough. In June, Reps. Judy Chu, D-Monterey Park, Gil Cisneros, D-Covina, and Derek Tran, D- Cypress, were turned away from the Adelanto ICE Processing Center despite being legally authorized to visit the San Bernardino County facility.

"For nearly a decade, I've visited Adelanto because of its notorious history of violating detainees' basic human and constitutional rights," Chu said after she was denied entry. "Unfortunately, it appears that Adelanto's inhumane track record continues as we hear reports that detainees rounded up after Trump's ICE raids in Los Angeles are being denied their right to due process and that even U.S. citizens may have been detained. And yet, our attempts as Members of Congress to conduct oversight at Adelanto, which is expressly permitted by law, were unlawfully denied, blocking us from getting the truth about what's going on behind illegally closed doors.

"Regardless of immigration status, everyone has a right to due process. We need answers now."

RELATED COVERAGE:



Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.