San Diego Community College District Chancellor Carlos Cortez resigns

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Community College District Chancellor Carlos Cortez has resigned in order to care for his parents, who are experiencing health issues, the district announced Monday evening.

Cortez had announced on March 30 that he was taking extended emergency family leave to spend more time with his parents, who live in Florida.

"I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made together over the past two years on behalf of our students and community we serve," Cortez said. "My time at the district, both as president of the College of Continuing Education and as district chancellor, have been the highlight of my career thus far."

Greg Smith, the district's vice chancellor of people, culture and technology services, will serve as acting chancellor while the district conducts a national search for a permanent chancellor.

Cortez became the district's chancellor in July 2021 after serving six years as president of the district's College of Continuing Education.

"Dr. Cortez made significant contributions during his time as chancellor for which we are sincerely grateful," said SDCCD Board of Trustees President Maria Nieto Senour.

"This included overseeing the safe reopening of our 10 campuses following the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuilding enrollment, and putting the district on sound financial footing by replenishing our reserves and securing important new revenue streams through grants and philanthropy."

