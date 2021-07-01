San Diego civic leaders reveal details of 'Come Play Outside' initiative

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Civic leaders and nonprofits Thursday invited San Diego families to "Come Play Outside" this summer as part of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's "Summer for All of Us" initiative, intended to create opportunities for kids and their families to engage in fun, healthy recreation in historically underserved neighborhoods.

Anticipated to serve more than 15,000 kids this summer, Come Play Outside organizes and funds programs such as aquatics, an adventure camp, Teen Nite and movies in the park in 21 recreation centers and aquatic centers across San Diego's South and Central neighborhoods.

Mayor Gloria, County of San Diego Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, the San Diego Parks Foundation and a host of partner organizations gathered Thursday to announce the details of the program.

"As challenging as the pandemic was for adults, we know it was just as challenging for our kids," Gloria said. "That's why it's particularly important we step up to engage our youth as we emerge from the pandemic.

"Come Play Outside will help ease our kids back into everyday life and ensure they have opportunities to enjoy a fun, safe and connected summer in America's Finest City," he continued.

The county provided $750,000 in funding from its Behavioral Health Department to support Come Play Outside programming. Supporting Come Play Outside aligns with Fletcher's commitment to improve the lives of youth and families, especially after dealing with the uncertainties and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's well known the importance of children being active to maintain their overall health and well-being, both mentally and physically," Fletcher said. "We're so pleased to be able to come together and allocate funding alongside our partners and give the youth in our underserved communities a host of opportunities to thrive and learn this summer; ones that they might not have otherwise."

For more information, go to comeplaysd.com.