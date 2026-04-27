San Diego city leaders celebrate Sister City relationship with Marseille

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego city leaders may not have taken a visit to the French Riviera Friday, but they got the next best thing, unveiling a new Sister City sign with the city of Marseille, France.

The ceremony on Friday coincided with the third edition of the French Market, transforming the Civic Center Courtyard into a "vibrant celebration of French culture, cuisine and businesses in the heart of downtown," a city statement read.

"San Diego is proud to welcome Marseille as our newest sister city," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "San Diego's relationship with Marseille reflects who we are as a city -- internationally connected, culturally rich and open for business. From innovation and trade to education and community ties, this partnership will help strengthen our economy and deepen the connections between our two cities for years to come."

Both port cities in warm climates, San Diego and Marseille actually signed the sister city agreement last year during a World Trade Center San Diego-led trade mission to France, attended by Gloria and Rep. Scott Peters, D- San Diego. The cities share some similar industries, including clean energy, life sciences, maritime businesses and advanced manufacturing.

"San Diego is a global city, and we are more successful when we engage with the world," Peters said. "This sister city relationship creates powerful economic opportunity. From clean energy innovation to life sciences collaboration, these partnerships open markets, support high-quality jobs and ensure San Diego remains competitive in a rapidly changing global economy."

The event at the Civic Center also featured Adrien Frier, Consul General of France in Los Angeles. The French Market was organized by the French-American Chamber of Commerce and Downtown San Diego Partnership.

San Diego has a number of sister cities, including Edinburgh, Scotland; Jalalabad, Afghanistan; Perth, Australia; Taichung, Taiwan; Vladivostok, Russia; Yokohama, Japan; and our neighbors to the south in Tijuana, Mexico.

"At World Trade Center San Diego, we design trade missions with one goal in mind: delivering results for our region," said Nikia Clarke, executive director of World Trade Center San Diego. "The France trade mission strengthened research partnerships, opened doors with French investors, and created new pathways for San Diego companies to grow internationally. Many of the leaders who joined that mission are here today, demonstrating how global engagement shows up locally."

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