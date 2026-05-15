San Diego city leaders break ground on new $37 million Oak Park Library

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego and state leaders Thursday joined city crews and community members to break ground on the new Oak Park Library, a $37 million, state-of-the-art facility that will replace the existing building.

Both the new and old buildings are in City Council District 4, represented by Councilman Henry L. Foster III.

"Breaking ground on the new Oak Park Library is a major moment for our community," Foster said. "For nearly 20 years, residents have pushed for a modern library that truly reflects and serves our community, and I'm proud to see this project moving forward. This investment will create more opportunities for our youth and families, strengthen our neighborhoods, and improve quality of life for generations to come."

According to city plans, the new two-story facility will cover close to 20,000 square feet, nearly four times the size of the existing location. Features of the design include an IDEA lab, podcast room, multipurpose space, reading areas and a community patio and observation deck with views of the San Diego skyline.

"Breaking ground on the new Oak Park Branch Library is an investment in the people of this neighborhood and the future of our city," said Mayor Todd Gloria, who joined Foster at the groundbreaking. "This project will create a modern, welcoming space for students to learn, families to gather, and residents of all ages to access the resources they need. This reflects my administration's continued commitment to deliver the kind of public infrastructure every San Diegan deserves."

Additionally, the new Oak Park Library facility also includes a 10,000- square-foot sorting facility to process, sort and distribute library materials, with the intention of improving systemwide circulation.

The project, being managed by the city's Engineering and Capital Projects Department, is estimated to cost $37.3 million and is fully funded, with more than $29 million coming from state library grants, a city statement read.

"Congratulations to the Oak Park community on the groundbreaking of this remarkable state-of-the-art library," said County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, who previously represented District 4 on the San Diego City Council. "Libraries are foundational to community well-being and public health, offering equitable access to resources, knowledge and enriching programs. As elected representatives, it's essential that we advance plans that meaningfully support historically under-resourced neighborhoods. Witnessing this project progress over the years fills me with profound pride in the community that united to champion this space."

Additional construction work includes paving a new parking lot and installing a traffic signal with accessible walkways across College Grove Drive. Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2028. The existing Oak Park Library, which was built in 1969, will remain open during construction.

"For over 50 years, I have had the privilege of calling San Diego's Oak Park community my home, from building my career, raising my children, welcoming my grandchildren, to witnessing its growth and transformation," said California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber. "I am delighted to be able to see that legacy continue with the construction of the new Oak Park Library, which will serve as a welcome place for all, where access to knowledge, opportunity and connection is not just an ideal, but a promise that will serve our community for generations to come."

The library has been designed to be LEED Energy Gold-certified, featuring solar panels, energy-efficient building systems, water-efficient landscaping and sustainable, durable materials, the city statement continued.

"As a child, I spent countless hours at the Oak Park Library, making this moment especially meaningful to me," said Sen. Dr. Akilah Weber Pierson, D-San Diego. "For generations, this library has been a cornerstone of learning, opportunity, and community, and its long-overdue modernization reflects the importance of continuing to invest in spaces that uplift and connect residents of all ages.

"I am proud to have supported the multimillion-dollar state investment to the beloved Oak Park Library that has served our community for decades and will continue to provide modern environments for education, innovation, and connection for generations to come."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.