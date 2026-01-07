San Diego City Councilman Raul Campillo proposes reducing downtown special event parking rate

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Just three months after special event parking fees went into effect in downtown San Diego, City Councilman Raul Campillo Wednesday proposed walking them back.

In September, the city raised parking meter rates from $2.50 to $10 per hour within a half-mile of Petco Park during Padres games and other large ballpark events. Campillo said the rates were unfair.

"Downtown San Diego should be welcoming and accessible -- not punitive," Campillo said Wednesday at City Hall. "These fees are hurting residents, discouraging customers, and forcing workers to pay premium prices just to go to work. We need to restore balance."

The increase, approved in June, applies to meters from State Street to 17th Street, between Broadway and Harbor Drive. The increased rates are in effect two hours before a Padres game or major Petco Park event and remain in place until four hours after the event's scheduled start time. Drivers with a valid Disabled Person parking placard may continue to park free of charge at metered spaces.

Campillo proposed a plan to reduce some of the burden. Under his 5/5/5 Plan, the city would reduce the hourly special event rate from $10 to $5, shorten the enforcement window from six hours to five and limit the special event parking zone to five blocks around Petco Park.

"These are reasonable, targeted changes that still manage event demand without penalizing everyday San Diegans," Campillo said.

In creating a special-event parking zone, city officials said they were attempting to ease traffic congestion near the stadium. But the increase has caused a backlash among downtown residents, fans and businesses -- including the Padres.

"The city's decision to raise parking meter rates by 700% since last year, reaching $10 per hour before and during events at Petco Park, will make it significantly more expensive for fans, workers, and residents to park on the streets surrounding the ballpark," a Padres spokesman told City News Service last year.

"The city made this decision without meaningful input from key stakeholders, including the Padres organization. We have not yet received information regarding how the new parking revenue will be reinvested locally but look forward to better understanding the city's plan."

Hospitality workers were among those claiming the new rates disproportionately affect those with no choice but to park downtown.

"We believe all San Diegans want our city to be inviting, where individuals and families can visit, support local businesses while ensuring parking remains affordable," said Sarah Mattinson, president of the California Restaurant Association, San Diego County Chapter.

"With the city's new parking rates spiking during special events, we aren't inviting people with open arms -- we're greeting them with an entrance fee," said Betsy Brennan, president and CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership. "We need to keep downtown a place that all San Diegans are able to afford."

Campillo said he will work with San Diego's city attorney to draft a policy and will ask the council president to schedule the item for consideration by the Rules Committee.

"We can support special events without punishing the people who live, work, and do business downtown," Campillo said.

City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who represents downtown San Diego in Council District 3, was not present at Wednesday's news conference.

